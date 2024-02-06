Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: N. Illinois 7-14, Miami (Ohio) 11-11

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois came into Saturday's matchup having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.

The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for the Huskies, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-14.

Miami (Ohio) won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by the Huskies 66-65. Does Miami (Ohio) have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Huskies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.

  • Feb 18, 2023 - Miami (Ohio) 66 vs. N. Illinois 65
  • Jan 17, 2023 - N. Illinois 81 vs. Miami (Ohio) 77
  • Feb 19, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 78 vs. N. Illinois 75
  • Jan 22, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 85 vs. N. Illinois 82
  • Feb 20, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 69 vs. N. Illinois 64
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 70 vs. N. Illinois 58
  • Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 65 vs. N. Illinois 60
  • Feb 01, 2020 - N. Illinois 70 vs. Miami (Ohio) 55
  • Jan 08, 2019 - N. Illinois 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 70
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 81 vs. N. Illinois 65