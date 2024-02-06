Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: N. Illinois 7-14, Miami (Ohio) 11-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Miami (Ohio) is heading back home. They and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall.

It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 78-69 to the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois came into Saturday's matchup having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 76-66 victory over the Eagles on Saturday.

The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 11-11. As for the Huskies, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-14.

Miami (Ohio) won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by the Huskies 66-65. Does Miami (Ohio) have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Huskies turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.