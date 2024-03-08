Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Ohio 18-12, Miami (Ohio) 15-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is 2-8 against Ohio since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall.

After a string of three wins, Miami (Ohio)'s good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They were completely outmatched by the Rockets at home and fell 97-63. Miami (Ohio) has struggled against Toledo recently, as their game on Tuesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss came about despite a quality game from Eian Elmer, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ohio waltzed into their game on Tuesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 78-66. Winning is a bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, as Ohio did.

Ohio relied on the efforts of AJ Clayton, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 1 assist, and Shereef Mitchell, who scored 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Clayton has scored all season. Less helpful for Ohio was Jaylin Hunter's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The RedHawks' defeat dropped their record down to 15-15. As for the Bobcats, they have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season.

Miami (Ohio) came up short against Ohio in their previous matchup back in February, falling 78-69. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).