Who's Playing

SPALD Golden Eagles @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: SPALD 0-1, Miami (Ohio) 2-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will be playing at home against the SPALD Golden Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.1% worse than the opposition, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the RedHawks lost to the Bonnies, and the RedHawks lost bad. The score wound up at 90-60.

Despite the loss, Miami (Ohio) got a solid performance out of Darweshi Hunter, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, SPALD had to start their season on the road on November 6th, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 70-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaguars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SPALD in their matchups with IUPUI: they've now lost three in a row.

Their wins bumped the RedHawks to 2-3 and the Bonnies to 4-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami (Ohio) have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SPALD struggles in that department as they've been even better at 32 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Miami (Ohio) took their victory against SPALD when the teams last played back in December of 2021 by a conclusive 80-56. Does Miami (Ohio) have another victory up their sleeve, or will SPALD turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.