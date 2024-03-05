Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Toledo 18-11, Miami (Ohio) 15-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Toledo is 10-0 against the RedHawks since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Rockets beat the Bulls 85-79. The success was a return to things as normal for Toledo, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 75-72 upset defeat to the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) entered their tilt with the Eagles with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The RedHawks strolled past the Eagles with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 52-37. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

The Rockets' victory bumped their record up to 18-11. As for the RedHawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-14 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.6% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've made 37.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Toledo didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the RedHawks in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 68-64 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against Miami (Ohio) in the last 5 years.