Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Vermont 9-4, Miami (Ohio) 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at John D. Millett Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 22.8% better than the opposition, a fact Vermont proved on Wednesday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 86-60 win over the Rockets. The victory was just what Vermont needed coming off of a 73-51 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 92-82 to the Raiders. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miami (Ohio) in their matchups with Wright State: they've now lost five in a row.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 9-4. As for the RedHawks, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-6.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 36.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've nailed 40.1% of their threes per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Vermont is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Vermont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.