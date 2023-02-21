Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Bowling Green 10-17; Miami (Ohio) 9-18

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (Ohio) and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. The RedHawks will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Miami (Ohio) escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northern Illinois Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 91-86 to the Toledo Rockets.

Miami (Ohio) is now 9-18 while the Falcons sit at 10-17. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The RedHawks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Bowling Green has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 352nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 15 games against Bowling Green.