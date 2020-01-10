Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo basketball game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Miami (Ohio)
Current Records: Buffalo 9-6; Miami (Ohio) 7-8
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to John D. Millett Hall at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Buffalo in their past three games, so the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks might be catching them at a good time.
2020 "welcomed" Buffalo with an 88-68 beatdown courtesy of the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 78-76 to the Bowling Green Falcons.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Buffalo at 9-6 and Miami (Ohio) at 7-8. The Bulls are 4-1 after losses this season, the RedHawks 3-4.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 158
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Miami (Ohio).
- Mar 01, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Miami (Ohio) 69
- Jan 12, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Miami (Ohio) 64
- Feb 20, 2018 - Miami (Ohio) 84 vs. Buffalo 81
- Jan 13, 2018 - Buffalo 82 vs. Miami (Ohio) 66
- Feb 18, 2017 - Buffalo 71 vs. Miami (Ohio) 58
- Jan 24, 2017 - Miami (Ohio) 75 vs. Buffalo 74
- Mar 10, 2016 - Buffalo 94 vs. Miami (Ohio) 81
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami (Ohio) 67 vs. Buffalo 59
- Jan 19, 2016 - Buffalo 77 vs. Miami (Ohio) 60
