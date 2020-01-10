Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Buffalo 9-6; Miami (Ohio) 7-8

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to John D. Millett Hall at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Buffalo in their past three games, so the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks might be catching them at a good time.

2020 "welcomed" Buffalo with an 88-68 beatdown courtesy of the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 78-76 to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulls are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Buffalo at 9-6 and Miami (Ohio) at 7-8. The Bulls are 4-1 after losses this season, the RedHawks 3-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulls are a slight 1-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 158

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last nine games against Miami (Ohio).