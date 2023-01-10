Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Buffalo 8-7; Miami (Ohio) 6-9

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bulls and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at John D. Millett Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Miami (Ohio) winning the first 91-81 on the road and Buffalo taking the second 86-84.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Buffalo and the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Buffalo wrapped it up with an 80-62 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Miami (Ohio) as they fell 69-66 to the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Saturday.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bulls' victory brought them up to 8-7 while the RedHawks' loss pulled them down to 6-9. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Buffalo is 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Buffalo have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Miami (Ohio).