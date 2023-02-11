Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Central Michigan 8-16; Miami (Ohio) 8-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at John D. Millett Hall. Miami (Ohio) will be strutting in after a victory while CMU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Chippewas and the Ball State Cardinals on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with CMU falling 65-51 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) beat the Western Michigan Broncos 85-78 on Tuesday.

CMU is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

CMU and the RedHawks now sit at an identical 8-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Chippewas have only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Central Michigan have won six out of their last 11 games against Miami (Ohio).