Who's Playing

Kent State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Kent State 11-3; Miami (Ohio) 6-8

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 11-3 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Golden Flashes and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Kent State won both of their matches against Miami (Ohio) last season (78-65 and 85-75) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Kent State netted an 80-72 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday. Guard Jalen Sullinger and forward VonCameron Davis were among the main playmakers for Kent State as the former had 18 points and the latter had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks ended up a good deal behind the Central Michigan Chippewas when they played on Tuesday, losing 68-56. Guard Mekhi Lairy had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 7-point finish.

The Golden Flashes are now 11-3 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 6-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Kent State enters the matchup with 10.4 steals per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, the RedHawks have allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the fifth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami (Ohio).