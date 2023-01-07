Who's Playing

Kent State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Kent State 11-3; Miami (Ohio) 6-8

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 11-3 against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Golden Flashes and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Kent State won both of their matches against the RedHawks last season (78-65 and 85-75) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Kent State netted an 80-72 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday. Kent State can attribute much of their success to guard Jalen Sullinger, who had 18 points, and forward VonCameron Davis, who had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) ended up a good deal behind the Central Michigan Chippewas when they played on Tuesday, losing 68-56. Guard Mekhi Lairy had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 3-for-12, 7-point finish.

The Golden Flashes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Kent State's win brought them up to 11-3 while the RedHawks' loss pulled them down to 6-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kent State ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.4 on average. Less enviably, Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents an average of 8.4 steals per game, the most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami (Ohio).