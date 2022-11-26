Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Little Rock 2-4; Miami (Ohio) 1-4

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It looks like Little Rock got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a hard 87-68 fall against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday. The top scorer for the Trojans was D.J. Smith (20 points).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Miami (Ohio) as they lost 86-56 to IU on Sunday. Miami (Ohio) was surely aware of their 27.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Ryan Mabrey had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

The losses put Little Rock at 2-4 and the RedHawks at 1-4. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.50% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.10% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.