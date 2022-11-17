Who's Playing

Marshall @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Marshall 1-1; Miami (Ohio) 1-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will head out on the road to face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at John D. Millett Hall. Marshall won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Thundering Herd made easy work of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday and carried off a 91-65 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 16.5 points in Marshall's favor.

Meanwhile, Miami (Ohio) came up short against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday, falling 77-70. One thing holding Miami (Ohio) back was the mediocre play of Ryan Mabrey, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Marshall's win lifted them to 1-1 while Miami (Ohio)'s defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Marshall can repeat their recent success or if the RedHawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Thundering Herd, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.