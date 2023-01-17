Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Northern Illinois 5-12; Miami (Ohio) 7-10

What to Know

The Northern Illinois Huskies haven't won a contest against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks since Feb. 1 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. NIU and Miami (Ohio) will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

This past Saturday, the Huskies lost to the Toledo Rockets at home by a decisive 84-67 margin.

Meanwhile, the game between the RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Miami (Ohio) falling 75-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

NIU is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with NIU, who are 7-8 against the spread.

NIU is now 5-12 while Miami (Ohio) sits at 7-10. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: NIU is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. Miami (Ohio) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the RedHawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (Ohio) have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northern Illinois.