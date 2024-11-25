The Siena Saints (3-2) will take on the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks (2-2) at the 2024 Fort Myers Tip-Off. The eight-team tournament begins with four semifinals on Monday with a championship and third-place game on Wednesday. This is both team's first time participating in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, which began in 2018. Both teams are coming off losses in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Games played on campuses with Siena falling to Xavier, 80-55, on Wednesday and Miami losing to Michigan, 94-67, on Monday, which puts them in the Palms Division for the Fort Myers Tip-Off 2024.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET from Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Meyers, Florida. Miami (Ohio) is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Miami (Ohio) vs. Siena odds, while the over/under is 138.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Siena vs. Miami (Ohio) picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2024-25 season on a 156-114 betting roll (+1762) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami (Ohio) vs. Siena. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Siena vs. Miami (Ohio) game:

Siena vs. Miami (OH) spread: Miami (OH) -4.5

Siena vs. Miami (OH)t over/under: 138.5 points

Siena vs. Miami (OH) money line: Miami (OH) -166, Siena +140

Siena vs. Miami (OH) picks: See picks here

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover

The RedHawks received a nice boost from the transfer portal in Kam Craft, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward who played at Xavier last season and was a top-100 recruit out of high school. He's already been a key contributor, leading Miami (Ohio) in scoring at 17.5 points per game through four contests. He and Eian Elmer, a 6-foot-6 sophomore forward, have been a formidable tandem to begin the season with Elmer averaging 14.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his second year at Miami (Ohio)

Miami (Ohio) went 6-4 ATS as a favorite last season. The RedHawks made 15 3-pointers and shot 46.9% from beyond the arc in their 88-70 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore in their previous game before playing a Michigan team with clearly superior talent. If they get hot from deep again from deep, that could be too much scoring for Siena to keep up with. See which team to pick here.

Why Siena can cover

The Saints opened the season with three victories despite being underdogs in all three contests. Siena has been underestimated by the oddsmakers all season as underdogs in all five games and the Saints are 3-2 overall and 4-1 ATS. The Saints defeated Bryant, 90-88, in overtime on Nov. 8 despite entering as 11-point underdogs.

Justice Shoats, a 5-foot-11 junior guard, leads Siena at 16.6 ppg in his first year at the school. Despite playing his first two years in Division II, Shoats has proven he has Division I talent over his first five games at Siena. Major Freeman, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, is adding 14 ppg after spending the last two years at junior college as Siena is maximizing on under-recruited talent. Gerry McNamara, a former Syracuse standout, has seemingly provided a spark in his first year as head coach. See which team to pick here.

How to make Miami (Ohio) vs. Siena picks

The model has simulated Siena vs. Miami (OH) 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Siena, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Siena vs. Miami (Ohio) spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 156-114 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.