The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks round out a four-game road stretch and play their second of three games in five days when they take on the Western Michigan Broncos in a Thursday matinee at University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich. The RedHawks (10-9 overall, 7-7 in MAC) have won back-to-back games and sit in seventh place in the conference. They are coming off a dominant 96-54 win on Tuesday at Central Michigan. Meanwhile, the Broncos (4-13, 3-9) have lost consecutive games and are in ninth place in the MAC. Because of COVID-19-related cancellations, they have played only once since Feb. 12.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan spread: Redhawks -5.5

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Over/Under: 135 points

Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan money line: Miami (Ohio) -250, Western Michigan +205

MIA: Dae Dae Grant leads team in scoring (14.3 points per game)

WMU: Western Michigan ranks second in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage defense (29.6)

Why Miami (Ohio) can cover



Miami (Ohio) is coming off one of its best games of the season. On Tuesday the RedHawks hit a school-record 18 3-pointers and shot a sizzling 52.1 percent from the floor and 51.4 percent from beyond the arc in the 42-point win. Dae Dae Grant led all players with 25 points, including a 7-for-12 effort from three-point range. For the season, Grant is averaging 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

In addition, Miami (Ohio) has already shown this season it can beat Western Michigan. On Jan. 30, the RedHawks defeated the Broncos, 65-56, in Oxford. Senior forward Dalonte Brown led Miami with 16 points, while junior guard Mekhi Lairy added 15.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan is one of the best teams in the country at defending the 3-pointer. The Broncos allow opponents to shoot just 29.6 percent from beyond the arc, which ranks second in the conference and 21st in the country.

In addition, senior Greg Lee is on an absolute roll. Over the past five games, the 6-foot-9 forward has been dominant, averaging 16.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He also is shooting 56.9 percent from the field during this hot stretch. For the season, he ranks second on the team in scoring (12.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.4).

