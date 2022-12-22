Who's Playing

Wright State @ Miami (Ohio)

Current Records: Wright State 6-6; Miami (Ohio) 5-6

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks haven't won a contest against the Wright State Raiders since Dec. 5 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Miami (Ohio) will take on Wright State in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The RedHawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-67 win over the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Raiders were totally in charge on Saturday, breezing past the Northwestern Ohio Racers 111-59 at home.

The wins brought Miami (Ohio) up to 5-6 and Wright State to 6-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami (Ohio) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 14th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.10%.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wright State have won four out of their last seven games against Miami (Ohio).