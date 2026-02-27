The No. 21 Miami (OH) Redhawks meet the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night in a MAC battle. Miami is coming off a 75-64 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, while Western Michigan took down Bowling Green 88-79 on Tuesday. The Redhawks (28-0, 15-0 MAC) are the only remaining undefeated team left in college basketball. The Broncos (10-18, 4-11 MAC) are playing winning basketball at home, where they hold a 7-6 record.

Tipoff from University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich., is set for 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. These teams have already played once this season, resulting in an 87-76 win for Miami. The Redhawks are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Western Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Miami picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Miami vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Miami vs. Western Michigan:

Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan spread: Miami (OH) -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan over/under: 161.5 points Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan money line: Miami (OH) -870, Western Michigan +583 Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Miami (OH) vs Western Michigan predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (161.5 points). The total has gone under in eight of the Redhawks last 10 games when playing on the road against the Broncos The Redhawks are 1-4 ATS in its last five games against the Broncos. The Redhawks are also an impressive 5-0 ATS in their last five game.

The model projects the Redhawks to have six players score 10.1 points or more, including Peter Suder projected 17.3 points. The Broncos are projected to have two players score 13.1 or more points, led by Jayden Brewer who is projected to score 13.9 points. The model is projecting 162 combined points, making the Over the value play.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) picks

