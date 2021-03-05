The Boston College Eagles and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Watsco Center. Miami is 7-16 overall and 6-8 at home, while the Eagles are 4-14 overall and 0-6 on the road. Boston College won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 12, 84-62.

Miami vs. Boston College spread: Miami -4

Miami vs. Boston College over-under: 142.5 points

What you need to know about Miami

Miami lost the Virginia Cavaliers on Monday, 62-51 on the road, Isaiah Wong played for 37 minutes and shot 3-for-13 from the field while finishing with just 10 points. The Hurricanes have lost six consecutive games. Miami scored 18 points in the paint in the first half but only eight in the second half.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 on Monday. The Cavaliers scored the final 12 points of the first half. Miami had just six scholarship players available in the loss.

What you need to know about Boston College

BC was embarrassed in a 93-64 loss to the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday. Jay Heath shot 8-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 28 points. The Eagles allowed 18 made 3-pointers (on 35 attempts), their highest mark ever in ACC play. Boston College has lost five of its last six games.

Heath leads Boston College in scoring at 15.4 points per game. The Eagles have lost 16 of 26 all-time meetings with the Hurricanes. Boston College made 18 3-pointers vs. Miami on Jan. 12, the second-highest ever for the Eagles in a game.

