Miami vs. Clemson odds, line: 2020 ACC Tournament picks, predictions by model on 75-53 run

A spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 ACC Tournament will be on the line when the eighth-seeded Clemson Tigers face the ninth-seeded Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Wednesday in a second round matchup at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. The Tigers (15-15) enter the tournament having lost three of their last four games, but the one victory was a 70-69 win over No. 6 Florida State. Meanwhile the Hurricanes (15-15) also have lost three of their last four, but they ended the season with a 69-65 win over Syracuse.

The winner of Tuesday's game will advance to face top-seeded Florida State on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for noon ET. The Tigers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Clemson vs. Miami odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132.

Clemson vs. Miami spread: Tigers -2.5

Clemson vs. Miami Over/Under: 132 points

Clemson vs. Miami money line: Tigers -147, Hurricanes +127

CLEM: Tigers have three wins over top-six teams, most in Div. I

MIA: Is 16-14 against the spread

Why Clemson can cover

Clemson will have arguably the best player on the floor in Aamir Simms. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward from Palmyra, Va., leads the team in both scoring (13.0 points per game) and rebounding (7.1). Earlier this season the versatile Simms became the first Tigers player in 20 years to have at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in consecutive games, and he did it in wins over North Carolina and Duke. For his efforts this season, he earned third-team All-ACC honors.



In addition, Clemson has proven that it has a high ceiling when it plays well. The Tigers have three wins over top-six teams this season (No. 3 Duke, No. 5 Louisville and No. 6 Florida State), which leads the country. On the other hand, Miami went 0-7 against ranked teams this season.

Why Miami can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Miami spread in the ACC Tournament 2020. Miami already has beaten Clemson this season. On Dec. 31 the Hurricanes rallied from a 10-point deficit for a 73-68 overtime win in Clemson. The victory was Miami's second straight over the Tigers and seventh in the teams' last 10 meetings.



Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes is questionable with an eye injury, but if he's able to go, the Hurricanes will get a huge boost. The 5-foot-7 junior from Mitchellville, Md., ranks 11th in the ACC in scoring, at 15.2 points per game. He's also shooting 43.2 percent from the field, which ranks ninth in the conference. In the win this season over Clemson, Lykes made 10-of-16 shots, including 3-of-6 3-pointers, for 27 points, which was one point shy of his career high.

