Miami will try to extend its three-game winning streak when it hosts Clemson in an ACC battle on Wednesday night. The Hurricanes (10-2) opened conference play with a 62-49 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 2, and they have won four of their five non-conference games since then. Clemson also prevailed in its conference opener, beating Pittsburgh by nine points on the road. The Tigers (11-1) suffered their first loss of the season at Memphis in the middle of December, but they bounced back with blowout wins over Queens and Radford.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Watsco Center. Clemson is favored by 1 point in the latest Miami vs. Clemson odds, while the over/under is set at 155 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Miami vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -1

Miami vs. Clemson over/under: 155 points

Miami vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -119, Miami -101

Why Miami can cover

Miami has won five of its last six games coming into this matchup, including a 62-49 win against Notre Dame in its ACC opener at the beginning of December. The Hurricanes cruised to a 95-55 win over North Florida last Friday, easily covering the spread as 19-point favorites. Junior forward Norchad Omier had 27 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the campaign.

Junior guard Matthew Cleveland (15 points, 10 rebounds) and junior guard Bensley Joseph (11 points, 10 assists) each posted double-doubles in that blowout win as well. Omier leads Miami with 17.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the ACC in rebounds and field-goal percentage. The Hurricanes are riding a nine-game home winning streak and have covered the spread in five straight home games against Clemson.

Why Clemson can cover

Miami could be without several key players on Wednesday, as second-leading scorer Wooga Poplar (16.2 ppg) and veteran starter Nijel Pack (12.6) are both questionable due to injuries. Poplar is shooting 87.5% from the free-throw line and 52.3% from the field, while Pack is dishing out more than four assists per game. The Hurricanes cannot afford to be shorthanded against a Clemson team that has won 11 of its first 12 games this season.

The Tigers have already picked up wins over then-No. 23 Alabama, South Carolina and TCU, while their lone loss came at Memphis in a 79-77 thriller. They are coming off a 93-58 win over Radford, as senior guard Joseph Girard III scored a team-high 24 points on 8 of 11 shooting. Clemson has covered the spread in six of its last seven games, while Miami has gone 0-5 against the spread in its last five games against ACC teams. See which team to pick here.

