Miami vs. George Washington: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online
The Hurricanes are one of only a handful of unbeaten teams left in college hoops
Miami is one of only a handful of unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball, and that unblemished record will be put to test again on Saturday against George Washington on the road in Washington D.C.
The Hurricanes are a perfect 8-0 thus far with a signature win over Richard Pitino's Minnesota team, seeking yet another non-conference win as ACC play looms. Against the Colonials (5-5), the Hurricanes are heavy favorites as they near the stretch run of non-conference play.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.
- TV: CBS Sports Network (channel finder)
- Streaming: Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Latest line via KenPom: Miami -10
- Prediction: Miami might somehow be the most underrated, undefeated team remaining in college basketball. Even against George Washington, I feel like that's enough for the Hurricanes to come out and make a statement with a big win. Pick: Miami -10
