Miami vs. George Washington: Prediction, pick, odds, time, TV, live stream, watch online

Miami is one of only a handful of unbeaten teams remaining in college basketball, and that unblemished record will be put to test again on Saturday against George Washington on the road in Washington D.C.

The Hurricanes are a perfect 8-0 thus far with a signature win over Richard Pitino's Minnesota team, seeking yet another non-conference win as ACC play looms. Against the Colonials (5-5), the Hurricanes are heavy favorites as they near the stretch run of non-conference play.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET Where : Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.



: Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. TV : CBS Sports Network (channel finder)



: (channel finder) Streaming: Authenticate through your cable provider in the CBS Sports App

Odds and analysis