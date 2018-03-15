Miami vs. Loyola-Chicago: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
It's March Madness time! The Hurricanes and the Ramblers meet in the first round of the tournament
The NCAA Tournament is finally here, and we'll be treated to a first-round matchup in the South Region between No. 6 seed Miami and No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago. The winner of that game will meet the winner of No. 3 seed Tennessee vs. No. 14 seed Wright State. Here's how to watch the Hurricans and the Ramblers of Loyola Chicago.
[Preview: Motivated Miami ready for upstart Loyola-Chicago]
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 6 Miami
The raw talent and depth of this roster could carry Miami into the second weekend, maybe further. It just depends on the matchup, but Miami showed during its late-season charge to the 3-seed in the ACC Tournament that if things click the Hurricanes can beat anyone. Jim Larranaga's team is a little banged up, but starting forward Bruce Brown hopes to be back in the lineup to provide a boost for the tournament.
About No. 11 Loyola-Chicago
Loyola-Chicago punched its ticket to the Big Dance by winning the MVC title, ending a 33-year NCAA Tournament drought in emphatic fashion. Last time they were in the NCAAs in 1985, they made it to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to eventual runner-up Georgetown. This team has the goods to match -- and potentially advance deeper than -- that team.
Viewing Information
- Location: Dallas
- Date: Thursday, March 15
- Time: Approx. 3:10 p.m. ET
- TV: truTV
- Stream: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
