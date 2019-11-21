Miami vs. Missouri State odds, line: 2019 Charleston Classic picks, predictions from proven model

It's a non-conference matchup with an early tip between teams that have hopes of playing themselves into NCAA Tournament contention when the Missouri State Bears face the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the opener of the 2019 Charleston Classic on Thursday. The Bears have revamped their team through transfers and are getting immediate contributions. They should be contenders to win their first Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title since 2011. The Hurricanes are coming off their first losing season since 2006-07, but have won three straight since an opening loss to No. 5 Louisville. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET in Charleston, S.C. The Hurricanes are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Missouri State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 132. Before making any Miami vs. Missouri State picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Missouri State vs. Miami spread: Hurricanes -7.5

Missouri State vs. Miami over-under: 132

Missouri State vs. Miami money line: Hurricanes -383, Bears +289

Miami: The Hurricanes average 8.5 turnovers per game (6th in the nation)

Missouri State: The Bears allow just 57.3 points per game (26th)

Miami is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference games and has gotten a huge boost so far from the play of Oklahoma transfer Kameron McGusty. Coach Jim Larranaga had big expectations for the junior guard, and he is leading the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game and averages 4.5 rebounds. Freshman Harlond Beverly also is making an immediate contribution, averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists and making 6 of 13 3-point attempts.

The Hurricanes will be facing a Bears team that is 2-7 against the spread in its last nine games. UM is coming off a 14-18 season but also has one of the most exciting players in the conference in Chris Lykes. The junior guard is averaging 14.0 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals after averaging 16.3 points last season. Rodney Miller, a 7-foot junior center who lost 30 pounds in the offseason, is the leading rebounder at 6.8 and averages 7.5 points.

But just because the Hurricanes have a strong mix of talent doesn't mean they will cover the Miami vs. Missouri State spread.

Missouri State is 4-0 against the spread in its last four Thursday games, and the Bears have high expectations after their rebuilding plan. Junior college transfer Keandre Cook has become the team's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, adds 5.3 rebounds and has made 10 of 20 of his 3-point attempts. Graduate transfer Lamont West, who started 20 games last season at West Virginia, also has stepped in to average 10.8 points. The top returner, Tulio Da Silva, was an all-league performer last season and is third on the team at 8.3 points per game and is averaging 8.0 rebounds.

New transfers Tyrik Dixon (8.0 points, 3.3 assists), Josh Hall (5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds) and Gaige Prim (8.0 points) are playing significant minutes, as well. Senior Kabir Mohammed, who averages 5.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 19 minutes a game, teams with Da Silva, West, Prim and Hall to give the Bears five forwards as part of the regular rotation. That's a big change for a Missouri State team that went with a four-guard lineup at times last season.

