We've got another exciting ACC matchup on the schedule as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 7-11 overall and 5-6 at home, while Miami is 12-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Fighting Irish are 4-2 in their last six games against the Hurricanes.

Notre Dame vs. Miami spread: Notre Dame +4.5

Notre Dame vs. Miami over/under: 139.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Miami money line: Notre Dame: +159, Miami: -191

What you need to know about Notre Dame

Last Monday, the Fighting Irish were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-59 to the Boston College Eagles. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have now lost four of their last five games.

Despite their losing skid, Notre Dame has covered the spread in four of its last five contests. The Fighting Irish are also 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against an opponent from the ACC.

What you need to know about Miami

Meanwhile, Miami lost 72-69 to the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The Hurricanes have been playing well this season, but this is now their second loss in a row. Despite their loss, the Hurricanes saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Guard Nijel Pack also was effective in the loss, finishing with 19 points and three rebounds. For the season, Pack is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 44.3% of his field goals and 41.4% of his 3-point attempts this season.

