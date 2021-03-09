Teams looking to turn around their recent fortunes meet in the first round of the 2021 ACC Tournament when the 13th-seeded Miami (FL), Hurricanes face the 12th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday. The winner will face fifth-seeded Clemson on Wednesday. Miami (8-16) finished 4-15 in conference play, losing 10 of its last 11 games. Pittsburgh (10-11) finished 6-10 in conference play, but dropped nine of its last 11.

Tip-off from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., is set for 2 p.m. ET. Miami leads the all-time series 23-20, including a 7-3 edge in ACC games. The Panthers are three-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Pittsburgh odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.5.

Miami, Fla., vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -3

Miami, Fla., vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 136.5 points

MIA: Last won the ACC Tournament championship in 2013

PITT: Has shot 50 percent or better from the field in the second half in three of the past four games

Why Miami can cover



Despite their struggles, the Hurricanes have a number of bright spots, including leading scorer sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, who averages 17.1 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is hitting 43 percent of his field goals, including 35.6 percent of his 3-pointers, and 80.2 percent of his free throws. In the first meeting with the Panthers, he poured in 21 points, and has reached double figures in 20 games, including nine with 20 or more. He has one double-double, a 17-point, 12-rebound effort against Stetson on Dec. 4. His highest point total was a 30-point performance against 16th-ranked Louisville on Jan. 16, a 78-72 Miami victory.

Also leading the Miami offense is senior guard Kameron McGusty, who is nearly automatic at the free throw line, connecting on 84.8 percent of his free throws. He is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is coming off a 27-point, six-rebound and five-assist effort against Boston College on Friday. McGusty has reached double figures in 11 games, including three of Miami's last four. He missed the first meeting against Pittsburgh.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

The Panthers are the only team in the ACC with three players ranked in the top 16 in scoring, but only one has chosen to stay with the program. Sophomore forward Justin Champagnie averages a double-double with 18.4 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Champagnie has scored in double figures in all 19 games he's played in, posting 13 double-doubles, including a 31-point, 14-rebound effort against Duke on Jan. 19. In the regular-season meeting with the Hurricanes, he scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. On Saturday at Clemson, he scored 13 points.

With the exit of junior guards Au'Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson, who announced they are transferring out of the program, sophomore guard Ithiel Horton is looking to step up his play for the Panthers. Against Clemson on Saturday, Horton finished with 11 points, the ninth double-figure scoring game of the season. His best performance of the year was a 20-point effort against Syracuse on Jan. 16. In the first meeting at Miami, Horton poured in 18 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists.

