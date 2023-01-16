The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) might be ranked in the AP Top 25, but they hold the same 5-2 conference record as their opponents on Monday evening, the Syracuse Orange (12-6). After a 3-4 start to the season, Syracuse appears to have found its groove and has won nine of its last 11 games. Meanwhile, Miami has been in a rut, losing two of its last three outings. Miami won both meetings between the programs last season, and since Jim Larranaga took over the program, the Canes are an even 6-6 against the Orange.

Tip-off from the Watsco Center, where Miami is 10-0 this season, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 7 points in the latest Miami vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 149.5. Before entering any Syracuse vs. Miami picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 11 of the season 41-21 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Miami vs. Syracuse:

Miami vs. Syracuse spread: Miami -7

Miami vs. Syracuse over/under: 149.5 points

Miami vs. Syracuse money line: Miami -320, Syracuse +250

Miami vs. Syracuse picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Miami

Miami's latest slip-up came at the hands of NC State on Saturday, a 83-81 final. More was expected of guard Nijel Pack, who finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court. Isaiah Wong was the standout for the Canes, and he scored a game-high 25 points to go with six rebounds. Wong is the leading scorer for Miami this season, averaging 17.2 points per game.

Sandwiched between their losses to the Wolfpack and Georgia Tech on Jan. 4 was a 88-72 win over Boston College on Jan. 11. Over their last three games, the Hurricanes have come up a bit short on the glass, only averaging 29.3 rebounds in those matchups. Norchad Omier has been the top rebounder for Miami this season with 9.9 per game, but he'll be challenged against Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards, who grabs 11 per contest.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Syracuse was able to overcome Notre Dame's typically strong play at home on Saturday in a 78-73 win over the Fighting Irish. The Orange got double-digit scores forwards Chris Bell (17) and Maliq Brown (15), as well as guard Judah Mintz (14) and Edwards (13). As a team, Syracuse hit 42.1% of its 3-pointers, led by Bell, who went 5-for-8 from downtown.

Over their last five games, Syracuse has won four and hit 48% of their 3-point attempts. Additionally, the Orange have averaged 6.4 blocks per game during that stretch, and that has to be something Miami has to be mindful of on Monday. Edwards has been the Orange's top rim protector with 2.9 swats per start, but reserve Mounir Hima also averages 1.5 per outing this season.

How to make Syracuse vs. Miami picks

The model has simulated Miami vs. Syracuse 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Miami vs. Syracuse? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.