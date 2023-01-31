The Virginia Tech Hokies will be eyeing their third straight ACC victory when they face the No. 23 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Virginia Tech suffered seven consecutive losses prior to its wins over Duke and Syracuse at home last week. Miami is in an inconsistent stretch, alternating between wins and losses in each of its last eight games, and it is coming off a 71-68 loss to Pittsburgh.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are favored by 4 points in the latest Miami vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech spread: Miami -4

Miami vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 144 points

Miami vs. Virginia Tech money line: Miami -180, Virginia Tech 152

Why Miami (Fla.) can cover

Miami will be happy to return home following a three-game road trip that featured a pair of narrow losses along with an 86-63 win at Florida State. The Hurricanes have yet to lose a true home game this season, beating Syracuse and Boston College in their most recent games at the Watsco Center. They led Pittsburgh by eight points with 2:26 remaining on Saturday before allowing 11 straight points down the stretch.

Veteran guard Isaiah Wong leads Miami with 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while forward Jordan Miller is adding 15.0 points and 5.6 rebounds. Norchad Omier has been difficult to slow down in the paint, entering this game with a double-double average of 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds. Virginia Tech is on a six-game road losing streak and has only covered the spread once in its last six games against Miami.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech had lost seven consecutive games in conference play before beating Duke and Syracuse at home last week. The Hokies have lost all four of their games without Hunter Cattoor on the floor, but he scored a combined 35 points in the two recent wins. He is averaging 10.4 points per game and is shooting 43% from beyond the arc, on pace to finish with the best scoring average of his career.

The Hokies set a program record for most assists in an ACC game with 26 in their win over Syracuse, attempting their most 3-pointers in a game (32) since 2020. Justyn Mutts nearly posted a triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Virginia Tech has won six of its last nine games against the Hurricanes, covering the spread in four of its last six trips to Miami.

