Miami vs. Wake Forest odds, line: 2019 ACC Tournament picks, predictions from proven model on 111-87 roll

Teams looking to pull off some surprises meet Tuesday when 13th-seeded Wake Forest battles 12th-seeded Miami in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Wake Forest (11-19) struggled during the regular season, winning just four of 18 conference games, while Miami (13-17) fared just one game better. Tip-off from Time Warner Arena at Spectrum Center is scheduled for noon ET. The teams split two meetings during the regular season. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Wake Forest vs. Miami odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Wake Forest vs. Miami picks down of your own.

The model is well aware the Hurricanes, just 4-6 over the past 10 games, have posted a winning record in each of the past 11 seasons and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament three years in a row. Sophomore guard Chris Lykes (16.2 ppg) has been a catalyst, reaching double figures in 25 of 30 games. He has scored 16 or more in 19 games, including 26 at Wake Forest Feb. 26. He also had 27 at North Carolina Feb. 9.

Senior guard Anthony Lawrence II (12.6 ppg), who has played in 128 career games, became the 39th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points when he scored 27 vs. Pittsburgh March 5. He now has 1,019. Senior guard Zach Johnson (12.1 ppg) has also been hot of late, scoring 14 points against both Virginia Tech Friday and Wake Forest Feb. 26.

The model also knows Wake Forest's success has been easy to gauge. When the Demon Deacons shoot 40 percent from the floor or better, they are 9-4 this season. When they shoot below that, they are 2-15.

Sophomore guard Chaundee Brown (11.9 ppg) has had Miami's number. In three career games against the Hurricanes, he is averaging 21 points and 6.7 rebounds. Three of his eight career 20-plus-point games have come against Miami.

