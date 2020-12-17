Actor Michael B. Jordan, known best for his roles as Adonis in the movie "Creed" and for Erik Killmonger in "Black Panther," announced this week that he is launching a basketball showcase that will feature Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) beginning in 2021.

The event will be a one-day doubleheader called the Hoop Dreams Classic that involves four of the top men's and women's basketball teams from HBCUs. It will take place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey -- his hometown -- on Dec. 18, 2021.

"This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people," Jordan said in a statement. "As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today."

The Hoops Dream Classic will be about life and culture in addition to hoops. Forbes.com reports that the showcase will feature "an immersive cultural experience highlighting other elements of HBCU life and culture, including Battle of the Bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events, and college and career opportunities." Some of the proceeds will go towards supporting organizations focused on advancing HBCUs and the Newark community.