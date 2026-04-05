Michigan rolls over Arizona in Final Four blowout, advances to first NCAA Tournament title game since 2018

Even with star Yaxel Lendeborg hampered by an injury, the Wolverines took control early and never gave the Wildcats a chance to get back in the game

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No. 1 seed Michigan is heading to the national title game after defeating No. 1 seed Arizona 91-73 on Saturday in the national semifinals. The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed UConn on Monday.

In the first two minutes, Michigan All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench. Later in the first half, he appeared to suffer an injury described as affecting his ankle and knee.

Despite not being at full strength and wearing a sleeve on his left leg, Lendeborg returned at the start of the second half and finished with 11 points. Michigan shot 12 of 27 from 3-point range, stretching its lead in the second half with hot shooting. Elliot Cadeau added a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists, while Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points.

Arizona ends the season 36-3. The Wildcats had trailed by at least 10 points five times this season and won all five of those games. But in the semifinals, Arizona couldn't mount a comeback as its biggest weakness -- 3-point shooting -- finally caught up with them.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles Arizona in the Final Four. You can watch all the action on March Madness Live

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Big 3-point deficit for Arizona

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73

It's probably unfair to question the style of basketball that got Arizona to the Final Four, but the Wildcats' lack of 3-point shooting certainly played a role in the blowout. Arizona attempted 3-pointers at the fourth-lowest rate in Division I, and that limited their ability to score in bunches as Michigan started pulling away. The Wildcats finished 6 of 17 from beyond the arc, while the Wolverines hit 12 of 27.

That wouldn't have mattered if Arizona had more success closer to the basket, but that wasn't the case. The Wildcats made just 37% of their two-point attempts, and Michigan's size proved a major challenge, disrupting shots in the paint and controlling the boards.

 
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Burries and Peat held in check

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73

If Arizona was going to win this game, it needed its star freshmen to come up big. Instead, both struggled against this long and tenacious Michigan defense. Brayden Burries and Koa Peat combined to score 29 points, but they shot 30.3% from the field. Peat did have a strong game on the glass, picking up 11 rebounds (including five on offense), but the Wildcats couldn't do much with that.

Despite how things ended for Burries and Peat, they still had tremendous seasons, and their attention will almost certainly turn to the 2026 NBA Draft. In a recent mock draft from Adam Finkelstein, Burries and Peat went back-to-back with picks No. 10 and 11.

 
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Have a night Aday Mara

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73

Mara was the unquestioned MVP of Saturday's national semifinal. The Michigan big man scored a career-high 26 points in the blowout win over Arizona. By scoring at least 20 points, he became just the second player who is at least 7-foot-3 to accomplish the feat in the Final Four. The other was two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey. The former UCLA transfer has found a home with the Wolverines and has become a crucial cog in the Wolverines' road to the national title game.

 
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All eyes on Yaxel Lendeborg

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73

Yaxel Lendeborg's injury status will be the biggest story heading into Monday's title game. Although he looked good during the time he played after coming out with the injury, he clearly wasn't 100%. Michigan will need the best version of Lendeborg to keep UConn from winning its third title in four seasons. If Lendeborg can play, Michigan should be favored to win the program's first national title since 1989. 

 
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Michigan advances to the national title game, will face UConn

FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73

No. 1 seed Michigan is moving on to the national title game after defeating No. 1 seed Arizona 91-73 on Saturday in the national semifinals. The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed UConn for all the marbles on Monday.

The story of the game for Michigan was All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg for different reasons. In the first two minutes of the game, Lendberg picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench. Then, late in the first half, Lendeborg appeared to suffer an injury that was described as "ankle and knee." 

Despite not being at 100% and wearing a leg sleeve on his left leg, Lendeborg returned at the start of the second half and finished with xx points. As a team, Michigan shot 12 of 27 from the 3-point line. The Wolverines stretched their lead throughout the second half because of that hot shooting. Elliot Cadeau finished with a double-double (13 points and 10 assists), and Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points.

With the loss, Arizona ends its season 36-3. The Wildcats trailed by at least 10 points five times this season and won all five of those games. However, Arizona didn't mount a comeback because its biggest flaw -- not being able to shoot the 3-ball -- finally caught up to them.

 
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Lendeborg exits

3:02 2H: Michigan 86, Arizona 66

Just moments after checking back into the game, Lendeborg exited with a noticeable limp. The Wolverines star didn't come back into the game for long, but that was a risky decision on the part of Dusty May. There was no upside, and the downside was immense. I have to imagine Lendeborg will be on the bench the rest of the way.

 
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Yaxel Lendeborg remains in the game

5:19 2H: Michigan 85, Arizona 64

Despite an enormous lead for Michigan, Lendeborg has re-enter the game with a brace on his left knee. According to Tracy Wolfson, Lendeborg told his family he wanted to go back into the game. As admirable as it is that Lendeborg wants to be on the floor with his teammates in the Final Four, the Wolverines have bigger fish to fry in two games. If something happens to Lendeborg in the closing minutes of this game, it could jeopardize Michigan's chances at a national championship.

 
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Goodnight, Arizona

12:17 2H: Michigan 72, Arizona 45

At the risk of looking like a fool if Arizona erases a 27-point deficit over the next 12 minutes, this one is over. The Wolverines -- along with an injured Yaxel Lendeborg -- have lit up the Wildcats in the second half. Michigan is getting whatever it wants on offense, and the freshman duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat are a combined 5-for-24 from the field for Arizona. This one has gotten very ugly, which has been a theme for Michigan games in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

 
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All Michigan

EARLY 2H: (1) Michigan 56, (1) Arizona 39

This has been a dominant effort by Michigan. Even with Lendeborg clearly not playing at 100%, Arizona can't seem to stop him.

 
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Koa Peat on what Arizona needs to mount a comeback

Start of 2nd Half: Michigan 48, Arizona 32

The Wildcats are facing a long climb if they're going to come back and win this game, and a big half from Koa Peat would go a long way toward pulling off this miracle. Coming out of halftime, Peat told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that Arizona will have to lean on its tight bond to pull off the comeback.

"Just our unbreakable spirit," Peak said. "We've got to be together through this adversity and we're gonna be alright. We've been down before, but we always come back. Just gotta play together."

The Wildcats are 6-0 when trailing at halftime this season, but this is a very different situation against Michigan.

 
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Yaxel watch

Yaxel Lendeborg appears to have some sort of leg sleeve on his knee. He's going through a workout with a trainer and jumping up and down. He is on the court to start the second half.

 
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Arizona in big trouble at halftime

Halftime: Michigan 48, Arizona 32

The largest deficit Arizona faced at halftime all season -- until tonight -- was seven points. The Wildcats simply haven't had any answers for the Wolverines, particularly when it comes to their size down low. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. have combined for 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

On the flip side, the Wildcats have just 12 made field goals and two assists against nine turnovers. It hasn't been pretty for Arizona, and that's especially the case for talented freshman Brayden Burries, who has two points at halftime. His fellow freshman phenom, Koa Peat, has six points while shooting 25% from the field.

Arizona shoots 3-pointers at one of the lowest rates in the country, but you have to wonder whether that'll change in the second half. Overcoming a 16-point deficit will be tough if Arizona can't knock down some shots from beyond the arc.

 
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Michigan in control heading into halftime

HALF: (1) Michigan 48, (1) Arizona 32

No. 1 seed Michigan leads No. 1 seed Arizona 48-32 at halftime of the second game of the national semifinal doubleheader. Seven different Michigan players have scored at least five points, including a team-high 15 points from Aday Mara. The Wolverines led by as many as 18 points in the first half, which is the largest deficit Arizona has faced all season.

The biggest story of the first half was Michigan All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg logging just five minutes. Lendeborg picked up two quick fouls in the opening two minutes of the game and then left midway through the half after suffering an injury. Lendeborg was shown on the TV broadcast going back and forth to the locker room. 

Lendeborg scored just five points in the first half, but his teammates have stepped up in his absence, while limiting Arizona to just two team assists.

The winner of this game faces No. 2 seed UConn for the title on Monday.

 
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Jaden Bradley picks up his third foul

4:35 1H: Michigan 35, Arizona 23

Things have gone from bad to worse for Arizona as Jaden Bradley just picked up his third foul on the offensive end (his second offense foul of the game). Now, the Wildcats' best facilitator has to be very careful. Down by 12 points, Arizona can't really afford to leave Bradley on the bench for an extended period of time. Bradley has just three points and zero assists to this point, so he will have to get hot with three fouls hanging over his head.

 
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Even without Lendeborg, Michigan is on a run

MID 1H: (1) Michigan 35, (1) Arizona 23

The status of Michigan's All-American forward is unclear with 4:35 remaining in the first half. Still, Michigan has been to stretch its lead back to 12. It's been an impressive performance despite the Wolverines' best player logging just five minutes.

 
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Arizona on an 11-2 run

7:21 1H: Michigan 28, Arizona 21

The Wildcats have started to pull themselves up off the mat. With Yaxel Lendeborg in foul trouble and banged up, Arizona has started to settle into the game. The Wildcats have now gone on an 11-2 run to cut the Wolverines' lead to seven points. The next step for Arizona will be helping Brayden Burries find his groove. He has yet to score a point, and the gifted freshman leads the team in points per game.

 
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Yaxel checking out

Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg just went to the bench after appearing to suffer an ankle injury. Lendeborg stayed in the game to shoot free throws, but limped over to the bench shortly after. I saw Lendeborg tie his shoe again tighter before stepping to the line.

Something to monitor the rest of the way. Per the broadcast, Lendeborg is going to get ice in the locker room. Coming out of commercial, the broadcast reported Michigan is looking at Lendeborg's ankle and knee.

 
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Arizona facing its largest deficit of the season

11:34 1H: Michigan 22, Arizona 10

This 12-point deficit is the largest one Arizona has faced all season, and there are still more than 11 minutes remaining in the first half. It feels like this game is already starting to slip away from the Wildcats, which have five turnovers, four made field goals and one assist. Defensively, Arizona is having issue keeping up with Michigan's ball movement as six different players have scored for the Wolverines.

 
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Michigan is forcing turnovers

MID 1H: (1) Michigan 22, (1) Arizona 10

Michigan has been able to build its lead to as many as 12 points because of its ability to force turnovers. Arizona has six in the first nine minutes, which has led to seven points off turnovers for the Wolverines.

 
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Michigan building its lead

EARLY 1H: (1) Michigan 16, (1) Arizona 5

Arizona hasn't been able to stop 7-foot-3 Michigan big man Aday Mara so far. Mara is 3 of 4 from the field and has six points. He's getting easy looks at the rim. Arizona has no answers so far. Ten of Michigan's first 16 points have come in the paint.

 
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Slow start for Arizona

15:59 1H: Michigan 10, Arizona 3

Despite Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg going to the bench with two fouls just 90 seconds into the game, everything has been going the Wolverines' way early. As a result, Arizona finds itself facing a nine-point deficit in the blink of an eye. The Wildcats have more turnovers (2) than made field goals (1). Arizona has a golden opportunity with Lendeborg facing early foul trouble, but it hasn't been able to capitalize yet.

 
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Michigan up early

EARLY 1H: (1) Michigan 10, (1) Arizona 3

Despite Lendeborg playing just under two minutes, Michigan has built a 10-3 advantage over Arizona. The Wolverines have shot twice as many field goals (10) as Arizona. Those second-chance opportunities have been massive so far.

 
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Big problem for Michigan

Michigan All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg picked up two quick fouls within the first two minutes of this game. He's heading to the bench.

 
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Here we go

Michigan wins the tip. We are underway.

 
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Winner faces UConn

Half of Monday's national title game is set. The winner of Arizona vs. Michigan will face No. 2 seed UConn for the title.

 
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Bryce James in the background: LeBron's middle child has zero minutes, huge influence on Arizona's Final Four

Arizona freshman Bryce James is a popular interview request these days. It's been that way from the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament to the Final Four this week in Indianapolis. When you're the son of LeBron James, you are bound to draw eyeballs.

James didn't speak to reporters Thursday ahead of Arizona's matchup against Michigan this weekend in the national semifinals. Tucked away in the Wildcat locker room on Thursday, an Arizona staffer was shielding the media away from James. CBS Sports approached James last month after Arizona's win over Utah State in the second round, but an Arizona staffer said James would not be doing any interviews. 

Players who are redshirting and/or injured don't have to talk to the media, but they can if they choose to. When reporters approached him on Thursday during media day at the Final Four, they were also quickly turned down.Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said earlier this week the program wants to "protect" James during his redshirt season.

Bryce James in the background: LeBron's middle child has zero minutes, huge influence on Arizona's Final Four
Cameron Salerno
Bryce James in the background: LeBron's middle child has zero minutes, huge influence on Arizona's Final Four
 
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Elliot Cadeau's journey took unexpected turn, but cashew chaos can't derail Michigan's 'competitive psycho'

 Elliot Cadeau's journey to the Final Four took an unexpected twist on Wednesday when Michigan's junior point guard got wheeled out of the Wolverines' practice facility and loaded into an ambulance while dealing with an allergic reaction to a piece of salmon that he didn't realize was coated with cashews.

"I feel like it wasn't as dramatic as it seemed," Cadeau said of the scene, which understandably sent a wave of shock through the Wolverines.

Cadeau described his worst symptom as some hives and said, "I never felt nervous about it."

Elliot Cadeau's journey took unexpected turn, but cashew chaos can't derail Michigan's 'competitive psycho'
David Cobb
Elliot Cadeau's journey took unexpected turn, but cashew chaos can't derail Michigan's 'competitive psycho'
David Cobb
April 5, 2026, 12:10 AM
Apr. 04, 2026, 8:10 pm EDT
 
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Koa Peat benefitted from early growth spurt, but it's the Arizona big man's game that took off late

 Arizona freshman power forward Koa Peat was what college basketball scouts call an early bloomer in high school. He was bigger and stronger than his peers at an early age and also more productive.

He's the son of a former NFL offensive lineman and he looked the part even as a 15-year-old. He was physical, able to play through contact and had an early knack for getting to his spots inside of 12 feet. While he would take his conditioning and consequent athleticism to new levels in the next three years, the DNA of his game would remain largely the same.

While the productivity was undeniable, early bloomers don't always pan out long term. In fact, the typical rule of thumb is that they follow a law of diminishing returns as other players start to catch-up physically.

Koa Peat benefited from early growth spurt, but it's the Arizona big man's game that took off late
Adam Finkelstein
Koa Peat benefited from early growth spurt, but it's the Arizona big man's game that took off late
 
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What's next for North Carolina coaching search after Tommy Lloyd inks new deal with Arizona?

North Carolina's A1 target is off the board. Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd announced Friday that he will ink a new contract to stay in Tucson. On the eve of the Final Four, a fresh $7.2 million annual contract will head Lloyd's direction. Now it's time to swerve in Chapel Hill.

Michigan's Dusty May remains a logical top choice. May led Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023, and he has Michigan just two wins away from an NCAA National Championship. May's buyout is $7.5 million, which is a feasible number for North Carolina's brass.

After Lloyd's decision, North Carolina is expected to ramp up the heat on May. He's the splashiest name on the board with the cache on the recruiting trail to turn North Carolina into a serious challenger for Duke's supremacy atop the ACC.

What's next for North Carolina coaching search after Tommy Lloyd inks new deal with Arizona?
Isaac Trotter
What's next for North Carolina coaching search after Tommy Lloyd inks new deal with Arizona?
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