Michigan rolls over Arizona in Final Four blowout, advances to first NCAA Tournament title game since 2018

Big 3-point deficit for Arizona
FINAL: Michigan 91, Arizona 73
It's probably unfair to question the style of basketball that got Arizona to the Final Four, but the Wildcats' lack of 3-point shooting certainly played a role in the blowout. Arizona attempted 3-pointers at the fourth-lowest rate in Division I, and that limited their ability to score in bunches as Michigan started pulling away. The Wildcats finished 6 of 17 from beyond the arc, while the Wolverines hit 12 of 27.
That wouldn't have mattered if Arizona had more success closer to the basket, but that wasn't the case. The Wildcats made just 37% of their two-point attempts, and Michigan's size proved a major challenge, disrupting shots in the paint and controlling the boards.