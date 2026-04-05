Michigan rolls over Arizona in Final Four blowout, advances to first NCAA Tournament title game since 2018

No. 1 seed Michigan is heading to the national title game after defeating No. 1 seed Arizona 91-73 on Saturday in the national semifinals. The Wolverines will face No. 2 seed UConn on Monday.

In the first two minutes, Michigan All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench. Later in the first half, he appeared to suffer an injury described as affecting his ankle and knee.

Despite not being at full strength and wearing a sleeve on his left leg, Lendeborg returned at the start of the second half and finished with 11 points. Michigan shot 12 of 27 from 3-point range, stretching its lead in the second half with hot shooting. Elliot Cadeau added a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists, while Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points.

Arizona ends the season 36-3. The Wildcats had trailed by at least 10 points five times this season and won all five of those games. But in the semifinals, Arizona couldn't mount a comeback as its biggest weakness -- 3-point shooting -- finally caught up with them.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Michigan battles Arizona in the Final Four. You can watch all the action on March Madness Live.