Michigan attorney general submits records request to Michigan State in Nassar case
Michigan State says it expects this to be the first of many records requests as the AG digs into the Nassar scandal
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and special prosecutor William Forsyth have requested a first round of records requests from Michigan State University in the investigation into disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.
Included in the request were personnel files for several employees who worked with Nassar and physical evidence -- a computer, cellphone, and any physical or digital work calendars -- owned by former dean William Strampel, according to ESPN.
Strampel was Nassar's superior at Michigan State as dean of the college of osteopathic medicine. He stepped down from his role in December citing health issues.
In addition to detailed requests of information from Strampel, a letter to the school's board of trustees also requested any and all correspondence related to Nassar from former president Lou Anna Simon, former athletic director Mark Hollis, each member of the university's board of trustees, and others within the athletic department.
In the wake of the scandal, Simon and Hollis both resigned from their positions over the last week.
"This is the first of what we anticipate could be many requests for information," the letter obtained by ESPN said. "You are advised that all information that might be relevant to this Department's investigation must be preserved."
On Monday, Michigan State alumnus and Lakers president Magic Johnson called for accountability at the school he once led to an NCAA championship. He also called for anyone with knowledge of the Nassar case who didn't act to be fired.
Within the letter to the board of trustees, the university was given a two week timeline to provide the requested information.
