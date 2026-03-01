No. 3 Michigan thumped No. 10 Illinois 84-70 on Friday night, capturing the Big Ten regular-season title and making another statement in one fell swoop. Unfortunately for Dusty May's Wolverines, though, their latest impressive victory was a costly one.

Sophomore guard L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL, the program announced, ending his season with Selection Sunday just over three weeks away.

"First and foremost, our hearts hurt for L.J.," May said. "You never want to see a young man who has poured so much into this program have something like this happen. However, if there's anyone equipped to handle this and the rehab process, it's L.J. He's resilient, he's disciplined, and he has an incredible support system around him."

"This isn't how I wanted my season to end, but I trust God's plan, and I'll attack rehab the same way I approach everything -- with focus and determination," said Cason. "We've got many goals as a team, and I'll be locked in supporting my brothers every step of the way."

Cason was a significant part of those many goals as a breakout performer off the bench. In 18.5 minutes per game, Cason averaged 8.4 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, the latter number the best on the team.

Cason had been playing well of late, too, an important development as starting point guard Elliot Cadeau struggled shooting in February. Cason scored a career-high 18 points to spark a comeback at Northwestern on Feb. 11 and had scored in double figures in four of his last six games overall.

Michigan (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten) is a projected No. 1 seed -- and the No. 2 overall seed -- in CBS Sports' Bracketology.

How will Cason's injury impact Michigan?

Though he hasn't started a game this season, Cason has been a significant part of the Wolverines leveling up to arguably the nation's top team. After being a bit player last year, Cason showed notable improvement, particularly as a shooter; he shot under 25% from 3 last year. This year's 40% was already impressive enough, but he bumped it up to 45% in Big Ten play -- second-best in the conference.

Furthermore, Cason could play with or in place of Cadeau, whose 39% shooting overall and 30% shooting from deep in February are both his worst of any month this season. Cason, meanwhile, shot 57% from the floor and 54% from 3-point range in February.

The first person who will take on a bigger role is Cadeau. He's averaging 25 minutes per game this season, and that will tick up; him rediscovering his shooting form will be key to Michigan's postseason prospects.

Nimari Burnett, who has started every game but averages under 20 minutes per game, freshman Trey McKenney and wing Roddy Gayle Jr. are the next players who will see more time. Still, none of them projects as a true lead ball handler, a role Cason could and did fill. It's unclear who May will tab to handle point guard duties when Cadeau sits. Over the last five games, according the Ken Pom, Cadeau and Cason have handled 98% of the team's point guard minutes.

Cason's injury creates a clear hole for one of the nation's top teams, especially with March Madness -- when guard play is paramount -- ahead. May has important decisions regarding his rotation and his players' roles ahead.