The confetti had barely hit the floor following Michigan national title on April 6 when the college basketball transfer portal opened on Tuesday, April 7. The Wolverines and coach Dusty May have worked the transfer portal perhaps better than any other program the past couple years as Michigan won it all this season with five starters brought in via the portal. Star Yaxel Lendeborg is now out of eligibility, while other key members of the title team could head to the NBA.

Which players will return to the 2026 Michigan roster, and who are the top Michigan basketball transfer portal targets as the portal closes for new entries at the end of Tuesday? If you love the Wolverines, or want the latest roster updates and Michigan transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at TheMichiganInsider the 247Sports affiliate that covers Michigan.

If you want all of the latest Michigan news and scoop, there's no better place than TheMichiganInsider. It's the most trusted source for intel on the Wolverines and has the largest and most dedicated community of Michigan fans. The staff -- led by longtime insider Sam Webb -- will tell you what's happening before it happens. Sign up for a VIP membership now and uncover all of the insider info, analysis and more.

And right now, TheMichiganInsider is offering 60% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at TMI is all over the latest portal news, and you can head to TheMichiganInsider now to see it all.

Michigan basketball roster news

While there will be changes throughout the roster, Michigan will bring back it national-title winning back court. Guard Ellliot Cadeau reportedly has a deal in place to return to Michigan. Trey McKenney, meanwhile, has also agreed to return. Lendeborg has exhausted his eligibility, while forward Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara both have NBA decision in front of them. Reserve guard Winters Grady and reserve center Malick Kordel have both entered the portal.

May quickly found one new impressive front-court piece, however, with Tennessee's JP Estrella committing to the Wolverines on Thursday. Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Vols' Elite Eight squad that ultimately lost to Michigan, and he's ranked as the No. 21 player in the portal, via 247Sports. Wake Forest wing Juke Harris, the No. 6 ranked player in the portal, visited last weekend, and Michigan is in a battle with Tennessee to land him.

The Wolverines are also scheduled to have six players coming in via their 2026 signing class, highlighted by five-star commitment Brandon McCoy Jr., who publicly committed to the Wolverines during their Final Four win over Arizona. McCoy (14) and signees Quinn Costello (44) and Lincoln Cosby (45) are all top-50 recruits, per 247 rankings. Michigan is also hosting 2027 5-star center Obinna Ezekie Jr., who is a candidate to reclassify to the 2026 class, this coming weekend. Get the latest Michigan basketball roster news at TheMichiganInsider.

How to get insider Michigan basketball roster updates

May is expected to go after some big names in the transfer portal, and the TMI staff has all the latest news involving incoming and outgoing transfers. You can only see the latest updates at TheMichiganInsider.

Who are the top names Michigan basketball is pursuing under coach Dusty May? Go to TheMichiganInsider to see their insider information, all from a staff who has deep-rooted ties inside the Michigan program, and find out.

And remember, TheMichiganInsider is offering 60% off an annual VIP membership for a limited time, so subscribe now before it's too late.

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