Michigan coach John Beilein recovering after successful double-bypass heart surgery

The college basketball world discovered Tuesday morning that Michigan coach John Beilein had heart surgery.

Fortunately, the 65-year-old Beilein's already on the mend. Michigan announced that Beilein "underwent a successful, scheduled double bypass procedure at U-M's Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center" on Monday morning.

Beilein's expected to be out of the hospital by the end of the week. He'll be ready to coach well in time for the start of preseason at the end of September -- but he won't go with Michigan on its overseas trip to Spain later this month. The Wolverines will take a foreign tour from Aug. 17-26. Associate head coach Saddi Washington will act as interim coach in Beilein's stead on the trip to Spain.

"Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning," said Francis D. Pagani, who led the surgery on Beilein. "The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart, by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks."

Beilein's surgery came shortly after the live July recruiting period, in which college coaches travel the country to scout, evaluate and recruit high school prospects. August is normally the slowest month of the year for coaches. Michigan is coming off a huge season in which it reached the national title game for the second time under Beilein. In June, Beilein was a finalist for the Detroit Pistons job, but withdrew his name a week after his involvement with the process became public.

"I feel grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at the University of Michigan," Beilein said. "I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time practice begins for this upcoming season."

The 2018-19 season will be Beilein's 12th at Michigan. His 248 victories are the most in in program history.