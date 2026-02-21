A top-3 non-conference matchup is on tap Saturday as the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils take on the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the 2026 Edwards Jones Capital Showcase. Michigan is 25-1 on the season with its only loss coming to Wisconsin. The Blue Devils are 24-2, only falling to Texas Tech and UNC. Both programs are projected No. 1 seeds in the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology from CBS Sports.

Tipoff in Washington D.C. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. After opening at -1.5, the Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 150.5, up 2 points from the opener. Before making any Duke vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. Duke 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Duke vs. Michigan:

Duke vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -2.5 Duke vs. Michigan over/under: 150.5 points Duke vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -157, Duke +131 Duke vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Duke vs. Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Duke vs. Michigan predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (150.5 points). Michigan's offense is historically strong as the Wolverines are averaging 90.6 points per game. They've featured a balanced attack with five players who average at least 10 points per game, and Yaxel Lendeborg leading the way at 14.4 points per game. The Wolverines have seen three of their past five games clear the total.

Duke averages 83 points per game, and it is freshman Cameron Boozer who does most of the heavy lifting, averaging 22.8 points per game. SportsLine's model is projecting 155 combined points in this matchup as the Over clears in 61% of simulations.

How to make Michigan vs. Duke picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Michigan and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.