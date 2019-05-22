Michigan expected to hire former Fab Five member Juwan Howard to coach Wolverines

It appears Michigan basketball has landed a proud member of its past to lead its future.

Juwan Howard, a former Wolverines player, has reached an agreement in principle to become Michigan's coach, a source told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish. A formal announcement is expected soon.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Michigan was expected to hire Howard, a Miami Heat assistant coach, after offering him the job earlier Wednesday.

Sources: Michigan is expected to hire Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard as its next head basketball coach. Press Conference will be either late this week or early next week. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2019

Howard has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat on Erik Spoelstra's staff since 2013, but his ties to Michigan run deep. He was a member of the lauded 1991 recruiting class known now as the Fab Five at Michigan -- a talent pool of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and Howard -- and later went on to become an All-American and key cog of its magical runs that twice ended in the national championship game in 1992 and 1993.

Howard fended off Cooley, a proven Division I head coach, as well as Beilein assistant Luke Yaklich, who is widely seen in the industry as a brilliant basketball mind and future head coach.

Howard played in the NBA from 1994-2013 after being selected with the No. 5 pick of the 1994 NBA Draft and ended his playing days with the Miami Heat, where he's served as an assistant since transitioning into the coaching ranks. He succeeds a legend in Beilein, who left for the Cleveland Cavaliers after 12 seasons at Michigan