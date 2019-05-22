Michigan expected to hire former Fab Five member Juwan Howard to coach Wolverines
Michigan has reached back in its proud history to lead its future in basketball
It appears Michigan basketball has landed a proud member of its past to lead its future.
Juwan Howard, a former Wolverines player, has reached an agreement in principle to become Michigan's coach, a source told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish. A formal announcement is expected soon.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Michigan was expected to hire Howard, a Miami Heat assistant coach, after offering him the job earlier Wednesday.
Howard has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat on Erik Spoelstra's staff since 2013, but his ties to Michigan run deep. He was a member of the lauded 1991 recruiting class known now as the Fab Five at Michigan -- a talent pool of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson and Howard -- and later went on to become an All-American and key cog of its magical runs that twice ended in the national championship game in 1992 and 1993.
Howard fended off Cooley, a proven Division I head coach, as well as Beilein assistant Luke Yaklich, who is widely seen in the industry as a brilliant basketball mind and future head coach.
Howard played in the NBA from 1994-2013 after being selected with the No. 5 pick of the 1994 NBA Draft and ended his playing days with the Miami Heat, where he's served as an assistant since transitioning into the coaching ranks. He succeeds a legend in Beilein, who left for the Cleveland Cavaliers after 12 seasons at Michigan
