Michigan guard Zavier Simpson suspended for Tuesday's game against Nebraska for a violation of team policies
Simpson leads the Big Ten in assists this season and has played a team-high 33.7 minutes per game in 2019-20
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson has been suspended for a violation of team policies and will miss the team's road game against Nebraska on Tuesday night, Wolverines coach Juwan Howard announced Monday morning.
Simpson, a senior, leads Michigan in minutes played this season and is averaging career-highs in points (12.8), assists (8.3), field-goal percentage (48.5%), 3-point percentage (32,7%) and blocks (0.9). He leads the Big Ten in assists.
Michigan will likely enter the game as a slight favorite, but this doesn't bode well for the Wolverines in their quest to bounce back. They've lost four consecutive games and five of their last six since the new year, and only one team -- Northwestern -- has fewer conference wins than them.
Simpson's been hot of late, too, making the loss all the more challenging to stomach for Michigan. He's scored 17 or more in four of his last five games and had eight or more assists in seven of his last 10. Without him, sophomore David DeJulius will likely take over full time point guard duties.
