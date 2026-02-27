The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to clinch the outright Big Ten regular season title on Friday when they take on the 10th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan is coming off a 77-67 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday, while Illinois dropped a 95-94 decision at UCLA on Saturday. The Wolverines (26-2, 16-1 Big Ten), who are 6-1 against ranked opponents, are 9-0 on the road this season. The Fighting Illini (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten), who are tied for second in the conference, are 13-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Illinois odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5. Before making any Illinois vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. Illinois 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Illinois vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Illinois spread: Michigan -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan vs. Illinois over/under: 157.5 points Michigan vs. Illinois money line: Michigan -141, Illinois +118

Top Michigan vs. Illinois predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (157.5 points). The Under has hit in three of Michigan's past four games and the Wolverines are hitting the Under at a 61% rate this season. Illinois, meanwhile, has seen 58% of its games go Under.

The model projects Michigan to have three players score 10.2 points or more, including Yaxel Lendeborg's projected 14.1 points. Illinois is projected to have five players score 11.1 or more points, led by Keaton Wagler, who is projected to score 17.7 points. The model is projecting 157 combined points as the Under hits 51% of the time.

How to make Illinois vs. Michigan picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time.

So who wins Illinois vs. Michigan and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time?