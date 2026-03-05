The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to stay perfect on the road when they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten matchup on Thursday night. Michigan is coming off an 84-70 win at Illinois on Friday, while Iowa dropped a 71-69 decision at Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines (27-2, 17-1 Big Ten), who won the regular-season championship, are 10-0 on the road this season. The Hawkeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten), who are tied for eighth in the conference, are 15-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 100-68, including wins in eight of the last 13 meetings. Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Iowa odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. Iowa 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Iowa vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Iowa spread: Michigan -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Michigan vs. Iowa over/under: 146.5 points Michigan vs. Iowa money line: Michigan -435, Iowa +331 Michigan vs. Iowa picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. Iowa streaming: Peacock

Top Michigan vs. Iowa predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (145.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including each of the last four. The Over has also hit in six of the last 10 Iowa games. Michigan is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games. Iowa, meanwhile, is 4-6 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Wolverines to have four players score 10.8 points or more, including Yaxel Lendeborg's projected 16.5 points. The Hawkeyes are projected to have three players score 10.2 points or more, led by Bennett Stirtz, who is projected to score 21 points. The model is projecting 155 combined points as the Over clears in 85% of simulations.

How to make Iowa vs. Michigan picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations.

