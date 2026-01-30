Two of the Big Ten's top teams clash with first place on the line when the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines battle the seventh-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Friday night. Michigan is coming off a 75-72 win over Nebraska on Tuesday, while Michigan State defeated Rutgers 88-79 that same night. The Wolverines (19-1, 9-1 Big Ten), who are 4-0 against ranked opponents this season, are 5-0 on the road. The Spartans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten), who are 3-2 against ranked foes, are 11-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 13 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and it is on a 6-0 roll on college basketball side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. Michigan State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Michigan State:

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 147.5 points
Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -122, Michigan State +102

How to make Michigan vs. Michigan State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). The Over hit in Michigan State's last game.

The model projects the Wolverines to have three players register 10.5 points or more, including Yaxel Lendeborg's projected 13.6 points. The Spartans, meanwhile, are projected to have four players score 10.6 or more points, led by Jeremy Fears Jr., who is projected to score 13.9 points. The model projects a combined total of 150 points as the Over clears in over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time.

So who wins Michigan vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Michigan State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.