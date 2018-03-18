Michigan NCAA hero Jordan Poole hit a near-identical buzzer-beater in high school

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

Michigan freshman Jordan Poole gave us a dramatic finish to Saturday's second round action when he knocked down a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a dramatic victory over No. 6 seed Houston.

After the game, coach John Beilein and Poole both acknowledged the team had run the winning play before in practice numerous times and were confident in executing it to completion. And as it turns out, Beilein's faith in his freshman was far from misplaced. It appears Poole hit a near identical buzzer-beater in high school.

The similarities are striking. Poole even had the same scissor kick with his leg as he heaved it at the rim!

The buzzer-beater in high school wasn't a game winner like Saturday's, but nevertheless, the old adage that "practice makes perfect" rings especially true for Poole, who has now enjoyed at least two near identical buzzer-beaters in his basketball career.

Poole and the No. 3 seed Wolverines will meet the winner of Sunday's North Carolina-Texas A&M game in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

