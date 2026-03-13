The eighth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes take on the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines in a 2026 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal on Friday afternoon. Ohio State is coming off a 72-69 win over Iowa on Thursday, while Michigan closed out its regular-season schedule with a 90-80 win over Michigan State on Sunday. The Buckeyes (21-11), who are 2-7 against ranked opponents, have won four in a row. The Wolverines (29-2), who have won four in a row, are looking to win their second consecutive Big Ten Conference Tournament championship.

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is set for noon ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 110-84, including a two-game season sweep of the Buckeyes. Michigan is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Ohio State vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 154.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio State vs. Michigan over/under: 154.5 points Ohio State vs. Michigan money line: Ohio State +583, Michigan -885 Ohio State vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Ohio State vs. Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Ohio State vs. Michigan predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). The Over hit in each of the last four Ohio State games, and in the last Michigan game. Ohio State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games. Michigan, meanwhile, is 5-5 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Buckeyes to have five players score 10.4 points or more, including Bruce Thornton, who is projected to score 20.6 points. The Wolverines are projected to have four players score 11.3 points or more, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 17.8 points. The model is projecting 156 combined points.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

