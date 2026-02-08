The second meeting on the hardwood this season between rivals Michigan and Ohio State will take place Sunday as No. 2 Michigan travels to the Schottenstein Center to take on the beleaguered Buckeyes.

Michigan won the first meeting 74-62 when the two faced off two weeks ago in Ann Arbor and it has not wobbled since. The Wolverines (21-1, 11-1 Big Ten) have won seven-straight since their first and only loss of the season in early January to Wisconsin.

The same can't be said of Ohio State. It has alternated between losses and wins since that Jan. 23 meeting vs. Michigan, though it is coming off a confidence-boosting victory at Maryland on Thursday that saw it win by 20 points -- its largest margin of victory vs. a conference opponent since last February.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Michigan chasing dominance: A perfect season is no longer on the table for Michigan after its 91-88 home loss on Jan. 10 vs. Wisconsin -- but a dominant one certainly is. The Wolverines rank No. 1 in college basketball in scoring margin at 22.5. That would be the largest scoring margin for any major-conference team since 1998-99 Duke -- a team widely viewed as one of the best to not win a national championship.

Battle on the boards: Michigan out-rebounded Ohio State 36-27 in the first matchup two weeks ago, which included 12 offensive rebounds for the Wolverines. They wound up riding that to a 23-13 advantage in second-chance points, which was nearly the difference in the game. For OSU to have a fighting chance it will have to stave off the relentless tenacity of Michigan on the glass.

Who can swing the game: Ohio State frequently goes as star guard Bruce Thornton goes. And in the first matchup he struggled against Michigan's length, finishing 3 of 11 from the field and 1-of-5 on 3-pointers to go with two assists and two turnovers. Thornton will need to either find a way to finish with consistency vs. Michigan's bigs, get to the free throw line, or find ways to set his teammates up for success. A big game for Thornton gives OSU a chance. Another just-OK outing and the Wolverines roll.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State live

Date: Sunday, February 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Schottenstein Center -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Streaming on Paramount+ Premium

Michigan at Ohio State prediction, pick

No team has a higher scoring margin this season than Michigan. So laying the points vs. an Ohio State team that has alternated between wins and losses the last couple weeks feels like a no-brainer. The Wolverines have 17 wins by double figures and that trend continues Sunday. Pick: Michigan -9.5 (Boone)

Who will win and cover in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine to get picks from the model that simulates each game 10,000 times and is up more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated spread picks the past six years.