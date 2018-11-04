Michigan-Penn State: Fab Five's Chris Webber returns to Ann Arbor as honorary football captain
It was the first appearance Webber made at UM since his 10-year disassociation clause ended in 2013
Chris Webber, one of the legendary and most recognizable members of Michigan's famous Fab Five team that was flush with phenomenal freshmen in 1991-1992, returned Saturday to Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a long hiatus away from his alma mater.
Webber had become estranged from Michigan after he was hit with a 10-year disassociation from the university following NCAA penalties related to booster violations from Ed Martin. The disassociation clause ended in 2013, but Saturday represented his first public appearance back at UM, where he served as an honorary football captain for the team's game against Penn State.
Webber, a five-time NBA All-Star, led the Wolverines to the Final Four in 1991 and 1992 before his professional exploits. He has for months talked up his excitement about returning to Michigan, and Saturday turned out to be a great day for it: Fifth-ranked Michigan stomped 14th-ranked Penn State, 42-7, to take a stranglehold on the Big Ten East at 6-0.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UMBC raises banner to remember upset win
The Retrievers became the first 16-seed to take down a 1, and plan to never forget that me...
-
Star NC State recruit could enter draft
Lecque is in the midst of a fifth year of high school at Brewster Academy and might be eligible...
-
Podcast: Kentucky or Memphis for Wiseman
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the nation's No. 1 prospect -- plus the likely rise...
-
37 plausible predictions for 2018-19
Matt Norlander's always-reliable look into the future sheds a lot of light on a lot of lunacy...
-
UIC's new court design is literal fire
UIC's new court is being unveiled on Thursday and is being met with rave reviews
-
Ranking every team in every state
The United States of College Basketball tells you where your team ranks in its own state