Michigan-Penn State: Fab Five's Chris Webber returns to Ann Arbor as honorary football captain

Chris Webber, one of the legendary and most recognizable members of Michigan's famous Fab Five team that was flush with phenomenal freshmen in 1991-1992, returned Saturday to Ann Arbor, Michigan, after a long hiatus away from his alma mater.

Webber had become estranged from Michigan after he was hit with a 10-year disassociation from the university following NCAA penalties related to booster violations from Ed Martin. The disassociation clause ended in 2013, but Saturday represented his first public appearance back at UM, where he served as an honorary football captain for the team's game against Penn State.

Chris Webber gets a warm reception pic.twitter.com/pTXjtICr7w — angelique (@chengelis) November 3, 2018

Webber, a five-time NBA All-Star, led the Wolverines to the Final Four in 1991 and 1992 before his professional exploits. He has for months talked up his excitement about returning to Michigan, and Saturday turned out to be a great day for it: Fifth-ranked Michigan stomped 14th-ranked Penn State, 42-7, to take a stranglehold on the Big Ten East at 6-0.