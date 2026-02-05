The second-ranked Michigan Wolverines take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Big Ten Conference action on Thursday night. Penn State is coming off a 77-75 win over Minnesota on Sunday, while Michigan defeated Michigan State 83-71 on Friday. The Nittany Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten), who are 0-4 against ranked opponents this season, are 1-5 on the road. The Wolverines (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten), who are 15-1 against unranked foes, are 10-1 on their home court.

Tip-off from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan leads the all-time series 41-17, including a 74-72 win at Penn State on Jan. 6. The Wolverines are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Penn State vs. Michigan odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 161.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Penn State picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 14 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 8-1 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Penn State vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Penn State:

Penn State vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -24.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Penn State vs. Michigan over/under: 161.5 points Penn State vs. Michigan money line: Penn State +2400, Michigan -9091 Penn State vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Penn State vs. Michigan streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Penn State vs. Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (161.5 points). The Under has hit in each of the last four head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Under has also hit in seven of the past nine Michigan games. The Nittany Lions are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Wolverines are 3-7 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Nittany Lions to have two players register 12.7 points or more, including Freddie Dilione V's projected 12.8 points. The Wolverines, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.1 or more points, led by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is projected to score 16.9 points. The model projects a combined total of 159 points as the Under clears in well over 60% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Penn State, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Penn State vs. Michigan spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.