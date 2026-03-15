The 2026 Big Ten Tournament Championship Game is set as the Michigan Wolverines will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday. The Wolverines (31-2, 19-1 Big Ten) won the conference regular season title and are riding a six-game win streak. The Boilermakers (26-8, 13-7 Big Ten) have won three in a row, most recently knocking off UCLA, 73-66, in Saturday's semifinal matchup. Michigan prevailed 91-80 in the teams' lone regular season matchup in mid-February.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago on CBS and Paramount+. Michigan has won three Big Ten Tournament Championships, while Purdue is aiming for its third title. The Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 150.5. Before making any Michigan vs. Purdue picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Purdue vs. Michigan 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Michigan vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -6.5 Purdue vs. Michigan over/under: 149.5 points Purdue vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -279, MSU +224 Purdue vs. Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine Purdue vs. Michigan streaming: Paramount+

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Top Michigan vs. Purdue predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (149.5 points). Five of the last six meetings between these teams have seen over 150 combined points scored, including their last contest. When they met on Feb. 17, there were 171 total points on the scoreboard. Over Purdue's last nine games, the Over sports a 6-3 record.

As for the Wolverines, they possess one of the sport's most efficient offenses, ranking eighth in field goal percentage, second in 2-point percentage and 10th in points per game. However, they rank just 243 in Division I in terms of made 3-pointers allowed per game. SportsLine's model has 155 combined points being scored in this contest as the total is surpassed in 63.2% of simulations.

How to make Purdue vs. Michigan picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Purdue vs. Michigan spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.