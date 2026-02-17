Two of the top teams in the Big Ten Conference clash when the top-ranked Michigan Wolverines take on the seventh-ranked Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday. Michigan is coming off an 86-56 win over UCLA on Saturday, while Purdue defeated Iowa 78-57 that same day. The Wolverines (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten), who lead the conference, have won 10 in a row and are 8-0 on the road this season. The Boilermakers (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the league, are 11-2 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Purdue leads the all-time series 93-77. Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any Purdue vs. Michigan picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Michigan vs. Purdue 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Purdue vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Purdue spread: Michigan -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Michigan vs. Purdue over/under: 156.5 points
Michigan vs. Purdue money line: Michigan -157, Purdue +131

How to make Michigan vs. Purdue picks

The model is going Over on the total (156.5 points). The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has hit in three of the last five Michigan games, while the Over has hit in five of the past 10 Purdue games.

The model projects the Wolverines to have three players score 11.2 points or more, including Yaxel Lendeborg's projected 14.1 points. The Boilermakers are projected to have four players score 12.3 or more points, led by Braden Smith, who is projected to score 16.4 points. The Over clears in 53% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.

So who wins Michigan vs. Purdue, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. Purdue spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.