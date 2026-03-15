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Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Wolverines, Boilermakers clash with Big Ten Tournament title on the line

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan and Purdue battle on Sunday for the Big Ten Tournament title

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The Big Ten Tournament will crown a victor in the last game before the selection committee unveils the field of 68. No. 7 seed Purdue has won three games in a row to earn a date with top-seeded Michigan in the finale. Purdue was the preseason pick to win the Big Ten, but Michigan has become the bully of the Big Ten. It ran away with the Big Ten regular-season championship, besting the league by a whopping four games.

Sunday will be just the second time that Purdue and Michigan have met this season. Michigan won the first clash, 91-80, stunning the partisan Mackey Arena crowd with a dominant barrage. Can Purdue flip the script in Round II? It'd serve as an enormous reminder that Purdue still has plenty of teeth and can avenge a somewhat disappointing regular season with a deep March run.

Brackets are here! Get your pools ready and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

The stars will also be on full display in this one. Matt Painter and Dusty May are two of the top X's and O's coaches in the Big Ten. It's Braden Smith, the preseason Player of the Year, versus Yaxel Lendeborg, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. What more could you ask for?

Watch Michigan vs. Purdue live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Big Ten Tournament championship game.

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Be sure to watch the CBS Sports Selection Sunday show after the game

College basketball's long-awaited postseason is here with Selection Sunday and the reveal of the 2026 NCAA Tournament's 68-team bracket. CBS will exclusively air the decision from the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee as the first- and second-round matchups for March Madness are presented live with extensive coverage on Sunday.

There are several elite teams and national championship contenders safely in the field, along with automatic qualifiers entering the final weekend as conference tournaments come to a close. However, multiple bubble teams are patiently waiting to see whether their resumes are strong enough to warrant inclusion.

Selection Sunday 2026: Where to watch March Madness bracket reveal, start time live on CBS
Brad Crawford
Selection Sunday 2026: Where to watch March Madness bracket reveal, start time live on CBS
Chris Dukes
March 15, 2026, 6:50 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:50 pm EDT
 
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How each team reached the title game

Michigan and Purdue serves as an appropriate Big Ten Tournament finale after the two top dawgs have been compared ad nauseam since November.

Michigan reached the title game thanks to Yaxel Lendeborg's game-winning 3-pointer in the final second, which propelled the Wolverines to a 68-65 victory over Wisconsin. 

The Boilermakers outlasted a short-handed UCLA club, 73-66, behind a 17-point, 14-rebound, double-double from big man Oscar Cluff. The Bruins were already playing without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, and preseason All-American point guard Donovan Dent was sidelined with a calf injury and only played 10 minutes.

2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as Michigan, Purdue square off for conference title
Isaac Trotter
2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as Michigan, Purdue square off for conference title

2026 Big Ten Tournament bracket, scores, schedule as Michigan, Purdue square off for conference title

 
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Bracketology: Can Duke catch Michigan with a win?

Duke projected as top overall seed for 2026 NCAA Tournament ahead of Michigan and Arizona
The Blue Devils edge Virginia for the ACC title and remain CBS Sports' projected No. 1 overall seed. Michigan, Arizona and Florida round out the top line as the final conference tournament games settle the 2026 NCAA Tournament picture.

Bracketology: Duke projected as top overall seed for 2026 NCAA Tournament ahead of Michigan and Arizona
David Cobb
Bracketology: Duke projected as top overall seed for 2026 NCAA Tournament ahead of Michigan and Arizona

Bracketology: Duke projected as top overall seed for 2026 NCAA Tournament ahead of Michigan and Arizona

David Cobb
March 15, 2026, 6:23 PM
Mar. 15, 2026, 2:23 pm EDT
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