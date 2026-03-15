Michigan vs. Purdue live updates: Wolverines, Boilermakers clash with Big Ten Tournament title on the line

The Big Ten Tournament will crown a victor in the last game before the selection committee unveils the field of 68. No. 7 seed Purdue has won three games in a row to earn a date with top-seeded Michigan in the finale. Purdue was the preseason pick to win the Big Ten, but Michigan has become the bully of the Big Ten. It ran away with the Big Ten regular-season championship, besting the league by a whopping four games.

Sunday will be just the second time that Purdue and Michigan have met this season. Michigan won the first clash, 91-80, stunning the partisan Mackey Arena crowd with a dominant barrage. Can Purdue flip the script in Round II? It'd serve as an enormous reminder that Purdue still has plenty of teeth and can avenge a somewhat disappointing regular season with a deep March run.

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The stars will also be on full display in this one. Matt Painter and Dusty May are two of the top X's and O's coaches in the Big Ten. It's Braden Smith, the preseason Player of the Year, versus Yaxel Lendeborg, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. What more could you ask for?

Watch Michigan vs. Purdue live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the 2026 Big Ten Tournament championship game.