Things may have just gotten tougher for Michigan. The Wolverines will be without Isaiah Livers indefinitely due to a "stress injury" to the star forward's right foot, the school announced on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Livers is the Wolverines' most versatile player and will wear a protective boot while beginning rehab, according to the school's announcement.

The injury was found after an MRI was conducted on Friday following Michigan's win over Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. The news leaves the Wolverines shorthanded for Saturday's semifinal game against Ohio State. Livers' status for the NCAA Tournament is uncertain.

Michigan is projected as a No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology, but Livers has been a driving force behind its success this season. The senior is averaging 13.1 points, six rebounds and two assists while making 43.1% of his 3-point attempts. Losing Livers for an extended period would be a devastating blow to the program's national title aspirations.

The Wolverines did get some good news on the injury front recently, though, as guard Eli Brooks was able to return from an ankle injury that forced him to exit the team's regular season final against Michigan State on Sunday. Brooks returned to the lineup Friday and scored 16 points in 36 minutes. Livers, Brooks and fellow senior Austin Davis were all part of the 2018 Michigan team that reached the national title game and have provided veteran leadership for the Wolverines during coach Juwan Howard's second season.